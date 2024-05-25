Active Stocks
Odisha 10th, 12th result 2024 LIVE: BSE, CHSE results to be announced tomorrow. Check official timings

1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Odisha 10th, 12th result 2024 LIVE: The Odisha board officials will conduct a press conference before the results and the official timings are also results. Catch LIVE updates here 

Odisha 10th, 12th result 2024 LIVE:
Odisha 10th, 12th result 2024 LIVE: Secondary school students sit for their final exams in the Huthi-held capital Sanaa (AFP)

Odisha 10th, 12th result 2024 LIVE: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the Class 10th results 2024, while the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) 12th results 2024 on Saturday, May 26. The education authorities have officially released the timings of the announcement of the results, and the students will be able to check their results on the board's official website. 

Odisha BSE Class 10 result 2024 will be declared at 10:00 AM on the official website, bseodisha.nic.in. The Class 12th results 2024 of the Odisha board will be announced at 4:30 PM on Saturday on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in.

The Odisha board officials will conduct a press conference before the results are announced. The Odisha board students can check all information related to Class 10th and 12th results on the board's official website or here. 

25 May 2024, 10:49:18 PM IST

Odisha 10th, 12th result 2024 Live: Will the board hold press conference?

Odisha 10th, 12th result 2024 Live: Yes, the officials of Odisha board will hold a press conference before announcing the Class 10th and Class 12th 2024 results. 

25 May 2024, 10:46:34 PM IST

Odisha 10th, 12th result 2024 Live: Results to be out tomorrow 

Odisha 10th, 12th result 2024 Live: Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the 10th and 12th results 2024 on Saturday, i.e. May 24. 

