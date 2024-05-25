Odisha 10th, 12th result 2024 LIVE: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the Class 10th results 2024, while the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) 12th results 2024 on Saturday, May 26. The education authorities have officially released the timings of the announcement of the results, and the students will be able to check their results on the board's official website.

Odisha BSE Class 10 result 2024 will be declared at 10:00 AM on the official website, bseodisha.nic.in. The Class 12th results 2024 of the Odisha board will be announced at 4:30 PM on Saturday on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in.

The Odisha board officials will conduct a press conference before the results are announced. The Odisha board students can check all information related to Class 10th and 12th results on the board's official website or here.

Catch Odisha 10th, 12th result 2024 LIVE here