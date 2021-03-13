The decision was taken as the hostels remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said
BHUBANESWAR :
The Odisha government on Friday announced the waiver of hostel fees of 17,012 boarders in state-run technical universities, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes for the period of April-December 2020, an official statement said.
The decision was taken as the hostels remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said in the statement.