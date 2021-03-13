Odisha govt waives hostel fees of 17,000 boarders in its institutes

Odisha govt waives hostel fees of 17,000 boarders in its institutes1 min read . 06:26 AM IST
The decision was taken as the hostels remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The decision was taken as the hostels remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said
BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government on Friday announced the waiver of hostel fees of 17,012 boarders in state-run technical universities, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes for the period of April-December 2020, an official statement said.
The Odisha government on Friday announced the waiver of hostel fees of 17,012 boarders in state-run technical universities, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes for the period of April-December 2020, an official statement said.
The decision was taken as the hostels remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said in the statement.
The decision was taken as the hostels remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said in the statement.
The government incurs a loss of ₹5.10 crore due to the waiver, it said.
Earlier, the government had announced a waiver of the hostel fees of around 30,000 ITI students.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.