Home >Education >News >Odisha Class 12 Arts Results: How to check and other details

Odisha Class 12 Arts Results: How to check and other details

1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Livemint

  • The candidates need to visit the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha's Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare class 12 Arts results today. Students who have registered themselves for the exams can check the results in the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The results can be obtained by the students by following these steps:

The candidates need to visit the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Students need to enter the login credentials and click on submit.

After clicking on the submit button and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

The students can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Odisha government in June announced the cancellation of the class 12 board examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).  Later, it had decided to prepare Odisha CHSE Class 12 arts Result on the basis of internal assessment policy.

 

