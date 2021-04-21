Odisha government today announced the cancellation of class 10 Board of Secondary Education in the wake of rising covid-19 cases in the state. School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash in a media briefing made the announcement, "The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Wednesday canceled the class 10th board exams for 2021 across all schools in the state in wake of the surge in Covid cases. Results of Class 10 students to be prepared by the Board on basis of objective criteria."

Earlier on Tuesday, a large number of students seeking cancellation of the annual matriculation (class 10) examination conducted by the Odisha board in view of the COVID-19 situation staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence.

The students demanded that like ICSE and CBSE, the state board should cancel the Class 10 examination amidst the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.

Keeping in view the spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government has postponed Class 10, 12 and all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations in the state, but has not officially declared cancellation of any examination.

Meanwhile, Odisha's COVID-19 tally soared to 3,77,464 on Tuesday as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 4,761 new cases, while five fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,953, a health official said.

As many as 2,785 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,976 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 820, followed by the Chhattisgarh-bordering districts of Sundergarh (673) and Nuapada (534), he said.

Nuapada reported three fatalities, while Keonjhar and Rayagada registered one death each. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 27,821 active cases, which is 7.3 per cent of the state's caseload, while 3,47,637 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.