The class 12 state board exams in Odisha stand cancelled due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday.

"Education and livelihood have been the worst affected during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, keeping everyone safe in this pandemic is most important Students' lives more important than any exam," the CM said.

Earlier this week, the central government had cancelled the CBSE class 12 board, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The CBSE will announce the results “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner". It was also decided that in case some students desire to take the examinations, CBSE will offer an option “as and when the situation becomes conducive".

Following this, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.

On 14 April, the Central government had decided to cancel class 10 board exams.

Many state governments have welcomed the decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 exams.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a “big relief" for students. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad welcomed the centre's decision.

Soon after, states many states, including Uttar Pradesh, MP, Goa, Gujarat and Haryana, also cancelled their state board exams.

The Karnataka government announced on Friday that it will conduct the SSLC or class 10 examinations in the third week of July while cancelling the second year pre-university tests.

Cases in Odisha

The on Friday reported 7,729 new Covid-19 cases and 39 more deaths, a health department official said.

Odisha has so far recorded 7,98,699 cases and 2,912 deaths, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 10,343 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 7,13,055.

There are 82,679 active cases in the state at present, the official said.

Of the new infections, 4,331 were detected at the quarantine centres and the rest 3,398 were local contact cases.





