Odisha govt cancels class 12 state board exams in view of Covid-19

Earlier this week, the central government had cancelled the CBSE class 12 board, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic
The class 12 state board exams in Odisha stand cancelled due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday.
"Education and livelihood have been the worst affected during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, keeping everyone safe in this pandemic is most important Students' lives more important than any exam," the CM said.
The CBSE will announce the results “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner". It was also decided that in case some students desire to take the examinations, CBSE will offer an option “as and when the situation becomes conducive".
Following this, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.
On 14 April, the Central government had decided to cancel class 10 board exams.
Many state governments have welcomed the decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 exams.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a “big relief" for students. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad welcomed the centre's decision.