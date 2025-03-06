Odisha govt introduces new colour code for all govt schools; details here

The Odisha government has introduced a new color code for all government school buildings, including PM SHRI schools in the state.

The Odisha government has revealed a new colour code for the buildings of all government schools, including PM SHRI schools across the state, according to an official statement.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has instructed all Collectors-cum-Chairman to implement the uniform colour code in all government schools.

Under the BJD government, all government schools across Odisha were painted green, including official buildings. However, with the change in government, the colour of official buildings was altered to a light orange frost with an orange-tan border.

In addition, the BJP government modified the colour and design of school uniforms for classes IX and X, changing them from green to light brown and maroon a few months after taking office.

Earlier on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, inaugurated a photo gallery exhibition to honour the legendary leader and former Chief Minister, the late Biju Patnaik.

The exhibition, held at Jaydev Bhavan in Bhubaneswar to mark his 109th birth anniversary, features over 100 photographs showcasing significant moments from Biju Patnaik's life, including his leadership, global interactions, and contributions alongside prominent Indian figures from various fields.

