Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 to be released today! Know steps to download pdf at odishapolice.gov.in

The Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha will release the admit cards for Constable/Sepoy recruitment exam on Monday. The Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 was expected to be released at 10 am today, however, the users are reportedly facing trouble in opening the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

The Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will be available for download soon. Here are all the details about the Odisha Police recruitment exam and admit card download.

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Steps to download admit card The Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will be available on the official website for download soon. Follow the below-mentioned steps to download admit card.

-Visit the odishapolice.gov.in

-Select the recruitment page. Check for link

-Click on theOdisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 admit card download link.

-Applicants are required to enter their login credentials.

-Press enter and download the admit card.

-Take out a print out for future reference.