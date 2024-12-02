Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 to be released today! Know steps to download pdf at odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 to be released today! Know steps to download pdf at odishapolice.gov.in

Livemint

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 to be released today! Know steps to download pdf at odishapolice.gov.in

UGC NET June 2024 admit card for August 27-30 exams OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

The Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha will release the admit cards for Constable/Sepoy recruitment exam on Monday. The Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 was expected to be released at 10 am today, however, the users are reportedly facing trouble in opening the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

The Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will be available for download soon. Here are all the details about the Odisha Police recruitment exam and admit card download.

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Steps to download admit card

The Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will be available on the official website for download soon. Follow the below-mentioned steps to download admit card.

-Visit the odishapolice.gov.in

-Select the recruitment page. Check for link

-Click on theOdisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 admit card download link.

-Applicants are required to enter their login credentials.

-Press enter and download the admit card.

-Take out a print out for future reference.

-Candidates are required to read the instructions carefully before appearing in the examination.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.