Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024: The Odisha Police Staff Selection Board (SSB) released the answer key for the Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable recruitment examination on 27 December at their official website, odishapolice.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Those who appeared in the computer-based recruitment examination or the Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable recruitment may now download the answer key from odishapolice.gov.in.

To download the answer key of the Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable recruitment examination, the candidates will need to use their roll numbers and passwords (dates of birth in the DDMMYYYY format). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If they object to the answer key released by the Odisha Police Staff Selection Board (SSB), they can submit objections against the provisional answer key along with supportive documents up to December 30.

For this, they must submit a fee of ₹250 per question and the objections. If the objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after deducting bank charges. However, the board clearly mentioned that objections sent offline or after the deadline will not be accepted.

How to download Odisha Police Constable answer key 2024? 1) Open website: odishapolice.gov.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Open the Sepoy/Constable recruitment tab.

3) Click on the ‘Link for Provisional Answer Keys and Objections to the Answer Keys for the post of Sepoys / Constables in Battalions in Odisha Police’.

4) Enter login credentials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Submit to download the provisional answer key.

About the exam: The Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable recruitment examination took place from December 7 to 18 at test centres nationwide. The board sought to fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in different battalions of the Odisha Police by taking the exam.

Earlier, the SSB announced 1,360 vacancies and added 720 vacancies later, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}