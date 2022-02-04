Odisha: Schools, colleges to re-open from February 7. See details here

Meanwhile, Odisha on Thursday recorded 3,629 new Covid-19 cases, five per cent more than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 12,59,405, the health department said in its bulletin. Eighteen patients, including three each in Khurda, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Sundargarh, succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said. The toll mounted to 8,666. Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have in the past died due to comorbidities. The daily positivity rate stood at 5.4 per cent.