Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today declared the results of Class 10 for the academic year 2020-21, by adopting the alternative method of assessment, as the examination was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The results are available on the official websites -- www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in.

As per the BSE, the passing percentage of 97.89% has been recorded in Class 10th, as many as 5,62,010 students have cleared the exam out of total 5,74,125 students who have registered. Whereas, the passing percentage of ex-regular students is 88% in the state.

The results have been announced after the approval of the Examination Committee of the Board adopting the alternative method of assessment adopted by the Board which includes performance in Class 9 and pre-board examination of Class 10 and those who are not happy with the result can apply for re-evaluation on 5 July.

The BSE has cancelled the class 10 board examinations on 21 April, due to the rise in cases of coronavirus in state, later the Board in the first week of May week released the alternative method of assessment to award marks to Class 10th students.

Meanwhile, Odisha's coronavirus tally rose to 8,93,508 on Friday as 2,912 more people tested positive for the infection, while 40 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 3,801, a health official said.

As many as 3,486 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,56,498.

The count of daily positive cases dipped below the 3,000-mark for the second time in four days. The previous low of 2,957 cases was registered on June 22.

Odisha now has 33,156 active cases, while the daily test positivity rate (TPR) has dipped below five per cent, he said.

