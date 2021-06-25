The Odisha board of secondary education will announce the results of the High School Certificate (class 10), State Open School Certificate and Madhyama examination on Friday, according to a statement.

The results will be placed before the examination committee of the Board of Secondary Education at 1 pm for approval.

After being approved by the committee, the results of all three examinations will be published from the head office at Cuttack at 4 pm, the BSE statement said.

The results will be made available on the official websites -- www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in -- from 6 pm.

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the service can be made available on mobile phones. For this, one has to type OR01, add space, roll number and send an SMS to 5676750, the BSE added.

Class 10 assessment criteria

The evaluation has been split into two - 40% from the performance of class 9 and 60% from the performance in class-10 practice tests.

Of the past performance for four consecutive years of 2017 - 2020, the best result year will be taken as a reference year to allot marks, said a senior official.

Results of class 12

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked state boards to declare the results for class 12 exams by 31 July. The internal assessment scheme needs to be formulated within 10 days, the top court said.

The CBSE class 12 exam results are scheduled to be declared in the same timeline.

The statement came while the court was hearing a petition seeking the cancellation of state-level board exams.

While 21 states have already done away with the exams this year and some are already done conducting, few boards are planning to organise them as the Covid-19 situation eases.

On 17 June, CBSE and CISCE had informed the apex court that they will use the average of three years’ performance, including class 10 and class 11, for assessing results of 1.55 million class 12 students.

The CBSE will assign 30% weightage each to performance in class 10 and class 11, and 40% to class 12 performance in the unit, mid-term and pre-board exams.

