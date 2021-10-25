Odisha to follow the Delhi template to reform government-run schools

“The first phase will be completed by 31 March and will give the school education department a fair idea on the challenges, opportunities and the impact it is going to have," said Anupam Shah, state project director of the Odisha School Education Programme Authority. “The shift is happening from pure book-led education to a multi-modal hybrid education system. You will see several sessions each day, each of which will have 20 minutes of explanatory video content and 40 minutes of lecture. The teacher interface is not going away, but it is getting embellished with new content, aided by technology for better understanding," Shah said.

