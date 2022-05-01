Odisha to go ahead with morning classes in schools from tomorrow

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Odisha govt has decided to curtail summer vacation to provide ample opportunity to students to make up losses in studies due to the closure of schools on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, principal secretary of the education department said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha—reeling under the intense heatwave condition—has decided to go ahead with its earlier decision of starting schools from Monday with a rescheduled timing of teaching hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha—reeling under the intense heatwave condition—has decided to go ahead with its earlier decision of starting schools from Monday with a rescheduled timing of teaching hours.
B.P. Sethi, principal secretary, School and Mass Education Department, said the government has decided to curtail summer vacation to provide ample opportunity to students to make up losses in studies due to the closure of schools on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.
B.P. Sethi, principal secretary, School and Mass Education Department, said the government has decided to curtail summer vacation to provide ample opportunity to students to make up losses in studies due to the closure of schools on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"As ascertained from IMD, the temperature at any station in Odisha by 8.30 am is around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius during May, so by 9 am, it should not cross 35 degrees," Sethi said in a statement, adding that the government expects temperature to fall from Sunday, news agency PTI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, the School and Mass Education department in a notification had rescheduled the timing of teaching hours in all schools from 6 am to 9 am with effect from 2 May 2022.
“After careful consideration, the timing of teaching hours in all schools rescheduled from 6 am to 9 am with effect from 2 May 2022. However, the examination already scheduled by different boards/councils will continue as usual," the notification said.
Sethi further said since the government and government-aided schools are located close to the houses of students, there’s no such risk on account of summer heat.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a slight drop in the maximum temperature at several places in Odisha with Nor’wester or the Kalbaishakhi becoming active from today.
The government has said that the Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) prepared by Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will be conducted during this summer vacation.
This LRP is applicable for government and government-aided schools. The students who are being promoted from class 3 up to class 10 including new admissions and also for class 11 students who will be promoted to class 12 will be covered under this plan, the education department notification said.