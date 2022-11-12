Odisha to recruit 7,540 teachers in govt high schools

Under the 5 T initiative, the government will lay emphasis on 5 Ts, which are team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit. The progress of the modernisation of the education system will be measured on these five factors. Currently, the 5T initiative has been implemented in schools of Higher Education Department. The initiative will help the schools in achieving the much needed education infrastructure to improve their delivery of education service.

