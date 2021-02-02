Odisha to reopen colleges for pre-final year students from 10 February

Colleges and universities in Odisha will welcome second-year undergraduate and first-year postgraduate students from 10 February, the state announced on Tuesday.

Physical classes for final year UG and PG students in the state had resumed on 11 January. Teaching and research activities of Ph.D., M.Phil. and other research scholars also started on the same day.

Higher Education Department had earlier notified that the final semester examinations for UG and PG courses will take place between 16 June and 30 June, while penultimate semester exams will be held from 16 March to 31 March.

The government decided to reopen colleges and universities considering the improvement in Covid-19 situation in the state and the huge academic loss of students due to the pandemic situation. Classroom teaching was suspended since March 2020.

Odisha has seen no Covid-19 deaths for the past week, the government release on Monday said. As many as 79 fresh cases were reported on Monday, pushing the tally to 3,35,151.

The last fatality was reported from Sundergarh district on 25 January.

The state also registered recovery of 136 patients on Monday, taking the total number of cured people to 3,32,239, which is 99.13% of the caseload.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56%, which is one of the lowest in the country, he said.

Of the new cases detected in 19 of the 30 districts, 47 were from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 32 are local-contact infections, he said.

Odisha now has 953 active cases, which is 0.28% of the caseload.

