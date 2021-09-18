The state's tally rose to 10,18,926 as Khurda reported the highest number of new cases at 291, followed by Cuttack (72). Seven of the 30 districts did not register any fresh infection, while 14 districts recorded cases in single-digit figures.
Of the 291 new cases reported in Khurda, Bhubaneswar alone registered 190 infections.
As many as 367 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 261 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.
