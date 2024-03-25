Odisha-based university empowers entrepreneurs with ‘in-house’ industrial approach
Skill-based learning in higher education institutions prepares students to be 'job ready' or 'job creators'. Centurion University in Odisha is known as an 'entrepreneurial university' managing over 30 production units.
Skill-based learning in higher education institutions has become a compelling need in today's competitive job market and the era of entrepreneurship. Students simultaneously get exposure to real-world challenges and theoretical knowledge which enable them to either become ‘job ready’ or ‘job creators’.