2. One of our problems is that, we have never connected our institutions and never engaged them to solve problems of the society/country. Laxmi and Saraswati have always been kept separate in our culture. Lot of knowledge generation is happening in our institutions but conversion of knowledge to wealth is sorely lacking. The same graduates coming out of our institutions have performed well in other countries and have built ISRO, DAE and DRDO, which have made the country proud. So it's the overall system in the country to blame for our plight and not our educational institutions or Instruction in English. Multidisciplinary institutions and autonomy, as articulated in NEP, are the need of the hour.