Offline exams are back ahead of opening of varsities

A group of 14 central universities will hold offline entrance exams in September, while some central schools will conduct physical entrance tests shortly, in a clear indication of physical exams being back for schools, colleges and universities.

Physical exams will be held after the schools and universities get a go-ahead from the Union education ministry. Several other entrance tests such as those for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and agriculture varsities are also slated for September. These entrance exams may be the precursor to the reopening of colleges and varsities, which have been closed for more than 17 months.

“We have approached the national testing agency (NTA), which functions under the education ministry, and it has agreed to do face-to-face exams, which will be computer-based in external centres in September. More details are being worked out," said R.P. Tiwari, vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab.

“This will benefit a consortium of 14 central universities that are relatively new. The welfare of students is in our mind while deciding this. The covid-19 situation is improving and we hope to see a much better environment in September," Tiwari said.

“The Central Universities Common Entrance Test is not happening this year for 40-odd central varsities, but 14 are going ahead with a national-level entrance examination. At the higher education and university level, not holding reliable assessments harms students and the institution," said an administrator in another central university.

The ministry is, as a principle, allowing schools and institutions under its jurisdiction to hold the exam, said a ministry official requesting anonymity. “However, while doing so, they have to adhere to covid-19 safety protocols keeping in mind the health of students and staff conducting the exams," the official said.

Universities and institutions are free to approach the NTA for any help in examination delivery, the official said.

Delhi University is conducting the postgraduate entrance examination via the NTA, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is holding it via the NTA in September. These will be computer-based tests.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.