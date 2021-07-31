Offline exams are back ahead of opening of varsities

Physical exams will be held after the schools and universities get a go-ahead from the Union education ministry. Several other entrance tests such as those for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and agriculture varsities are also slated for September. These entrance exams may be the precursor to the reopening of colleges and varsities, which have been closed for more than 17 months.

