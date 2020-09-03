On some parameters, top Indian universities fare better than higher ranked peers

NEW DELHI : While India’s performance in THE (Times Higher Education) World Universities Rankings falls short of expectations, high research citation score by young Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and entry of younger science schools in the global list may be seen as a silver lining.

Among other things, the industry income of India’s top universities, indicative of the growing academic-industry collaborations, is fairly high. The entry of new science schools called Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and few Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) among India's top 10 are net positives.

The industry income and research score of IISc is much higher than many global peers with same rank and even those with much higher ranks. However, it’s research citation score is low, which indicates that its research papers are not getting referred much by peers which could be because of several reasons including lack of collaboration with foreign faculty in producing joint research works.

To put it in perspective, on a scale of 100, IISc has a score of 87.6 in the industry income, 58.1 in teaching, and 53.1 in research parameter. Compare this with Boston University in US - which has ranked 54th globally, has an industry income score of 41.7, teaching score of 58.9 and research score of 60.9. The Boston University scored 94.9 in research citation and 64.9 in international outlook, higher than IISc (ranked in the 301-350 bracket), shows THE’s performance data about individual universities.

However some of the younger universities from India are now showing a better strategy to improve citation score. For example, IIT-Indore has a citation score of 70.2 in scale of 100 and this made it the third ranked university from India and an overall rank in the 401-500 cohort. Similarly, IISER Pune has a citation score of 44.7 and IIT Hyderabad has a citation score of 54.9. All three score better than IISc on this parameter.

India has just two universities among the world's top 400, as per World University Rankings 2021 published by the UK-based THE. IISc continues to be the best university from India

“IISc records India’s highest score for teaching by some distance (58.1 versus 43.5 for Jawaharlal Nehru University that scores second highest) as well as research. It also tops the table for industry score (87.6 versus 74.1 for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in second). Where IISc scores lower is in citation impact, where it comes 35th out of 63 in India – suggesting that while it conducts a significant amount of research, this is not being referenced in global research publications, and its international score where it ranks 14th in the country," THE said in an email response.

"The international score is based on the number of international students at the university, along with number of international staff numbers and its level of international research collaboration," it added.

“India has previously suffered from a lack of internationalisation within its institutions, which were not attracting as many global scholars, thinkers, or students as much as other countries," the ranking body said.

Internationalization score of Indian varsities continues to be low despite the education ministry's 'study in India' program and reiteration that it is making all efforts to improve the situation.

