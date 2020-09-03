On some parameters, top Indian universities fare better than higher ranked peers

“IISc records India’s highest score for teaching by some distance (58.1 versus 43.5 for Jawaharlal Nehru University that scores second highest) as well as research. It also tops the table for industry score (87.6 versus 74.1 for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in second). Where IISc scores lower is in citation impact, where it comes 35th out of 63 in India – suggesting that while it conducts a significant amount of research, this is not being referenced in global research publications, and its international score where it ranks 14th in the country," THE said in an email response.