One year after launch, some NEP provisions likely to be rolled out soon

“One of the fundamental principles as envisaged in the NEP 2020, which will guide the education system, as well as individual institutions, is multidisciplinary and holistic education across disciplines… in the long term, this will be the approach for all undergraduate programmes, including those in professional, technical and vocational disciplines. In view of the above, you are requested to take appropriate action for implementation of multidisciplinary and holistic education in your universities and affiliated colleges and share the initiatives taken in this regard," UGC chairman D.P. Singh wrote in a recent letter to varsities.