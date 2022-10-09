ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 871 job vacancies, check details here

ONGC Recruitment 2022: The application fee for the General/EWS/OBC category is ₹300, while the ST/SC or PwBD are not required to pay any application fee.
The application process for 871 job vacancies at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is open now. Interested candidates can apply on its official website---ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 871 E1 level graduate trainee positions in the engineering and geoscience disciplines.
The application fee for the General/EWS/OBC category is ₹300, while the ST/SC or PwBD are not required to pay any application fee. For ONGC recruitment 2022 selection process, candidates need to match the educational qualification, pass the GATE 2022 exam, and personal interview.
ONGC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website---ongcindia.com.
Step 2: Click on the career tan on the home page.
Step 3: Now, click on ‘online registration for recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 September, 2022’ link.
Step 4: Fill the application form and pay fee.
Step 5: Submit and get a hard copy for future reference.
For more information, interested candidates can check the detailed notification of its official website---ongcindia.com.
Meanwhile, the registration process for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has been closed on October 4 this year. Students who missed to apply till deadline were also allowed to apply for the next three days, i.e. 5, 6 and 7 by paying an extra late fee amount.
The application fee is ₹1,700 for everyone. However there is a relaxation for female candidates and SC / ST / PwD category candidates who can apply by paying an amount of ₹850.
The GATE 2023 exam will be held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 January next year. Registered students can download their admit card from 3 January.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.
