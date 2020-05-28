Online exams are ready to start with social distancing armour

The SD-Assessments norms have been designed based on TCS’ experience in conducting large scale in-center exams along with vital inputs from health experts from the exam section of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI). Some of the key norms laid out include staggered, touch-free entry into the test venue, checks for symptoms along with Aarogya Setu App status verification, sanitization before entry into the exam hall, touch-free security checks, document verification, and registration among others. TCS iON conducts the railway recruitment exams, Common Aptitude Test (CAT) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Management, IIT, NEET and AIIMs entrance examinations apart from major public service assessment tests.