NEW DELHI : Amid the coronavirus pandemic, online learning platform Coursera has made all its courses free from June 1 for all graduate and undergraduate students in India and across the world. The initiative will enable higher education students to upskill and survive in the post-covid economy.

All students with a verified school or college email id will now have a free access to more than 3,800 courses, 100 guided projects, 400 specializations, and 15 professional certificates on the Coursera for Campus platform till 31st July. Once enrolled, the students will have to complete these courses by September 30.

"In India alone, over 37.5 million higher education students have been impacted by the lockdown. This new initiative will allow all students from the 993 universities and over 50,000 colleges and standalone institutes in India that are currently under lockdown to continue learning and acquire relevant skills," said Shravan Goli, chief product officer and head of consumer revenue, Coursera.

With schools and offices shut nationwide for nearly two months, many Ed tech platforms have been offering free courses and discounts to students in India, but most cater to the K-12 level of students. What makes Coursera different is that its courses are meant for graduate students who are getting ready for the job market and offers certifications from some of the top notch universities in the world including Stanford, Yale and Michigan.

The free guided projects will provide students a hands-on learning experience to develop job-relevant skills like data analysis with Plotly and Python, app development in Android Studio with Java, and social media marketing skills.

Since the spread of covid-19, the number of online learners on Coursera has zoomed. In the last five months, we have added over 2.6 million learners in India as compared to 1.4 million in all of 2019, claims Goli. Globally, Coursera has 61 million learners on its platform including 7.7 million in India.

Content consumption too has increased. In India, comparing the past 30 days (as of May 29, 2020) with the same period one year ago, overall enrollment increased 1289% (YoY). Enrollment in public health content has increased by 5446% (YoY).

For instance, Coursera’s free online programme on covid-19 Contact Tracing from Johns Hopkins University already has 290,000 plus enrollments, making it the most popular course launched in 2020 so far, and with nearly 19,000 enrollments from learners in India, it’s the third most popular course in India.

