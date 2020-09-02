Only 2 Indian varsities among the world's top 400: THE World University Rankings

Despite the poor show, THE, in an email, said of the 49 that were ranked in both this edition and the previous edition, "19 dropped in terms of raw overall score, while 29 improved." It also said India's new education policy and its intention of internationalisation could improve country's performance in future. And at present, of the five major parameters of the World University Rankings, Indian university are generally placed low in terms of international outlook and citation impact of research papers.