Open Book Exam in Maharashtra schools: State Board likely to follow CBSE's lead

Open Book Exam in Maharashtra schools: State Board likely to follow CBSE's lead

Written By Fareha Naaz

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is considering to explore Open Book Exam, following CBSE's lead.

Maharashtra state government is considering testing the OBE pattern in state board schools.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is considering exploring the Open Book Exam (OBE), following CBSE's (Central Board of Secondary Education) lead, as stated by the state board chief.

Chairman of MSBSHSE, Sharad Gosavi on February 29 stated that MSBSHSE board will formulate a plan and implement the OBE pattern in certain schools.

“We will analyse the response received from the examination and assess how students perform," Mid-Day quoted Sharad Gosavi as saying.

Gosavi suggested that the state government is considering testing the OBE pattern in state board schools as well. Meanwhile, the CBSE board plans to implement a pilot run of the Open Book Exam (OBE) for select subjects in classes IX, X, XI and XII during internal examinations.

‘No decision yet’

“While no decision has been made yet, there have been discussions within the state education circle regarding the potential benefits of this pattern, such as enhancing analytical skills among students and discouraging rote learning," the publication quoted a senior official from the school education department as saying.

The official further added, “However, any decision will only be made after thorough testing and evaluation to ensure it is beneficial for the students. Currently, there is no concrete decision on this matter."

