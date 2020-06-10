Indian families sent the least amount of money in four years for foreign education of their children in April.

Many students have come home and parents are nervous about them going back to foreign universities, particularly in countries where the incidence of covid-19 is high.

The figures are sobering. In April, the latest month for which education spending data is available, India’s outward remittances were $78.76 million, almost 75% less than in March and more than two-thirds less than the year-ago month.

Remittances for studying abroad were $510 million in January 2020, $497 million in February, and $312.68 million in March, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The figures for April are $252.84 million in 2019 and $115.68 million in 2018.

“I see a direct correlation of this data with the muted study abroad market this year because of the pandemic. In 2020, there is a good possibility that the number of Indian students going abroad for education will drop by 40%," said Suneet Singh Kochar, chief executive of Fateh Education, a firm that helps students get admission in European universities.

There are four reasons for the dip, including uncertainty over physical classes, dwindling job prospects abroad, fear of contracting coronavirus, and loss of family income, said experts.

Indian students either came home or went to their relatives places in the US, against the backdrop of the high infection rates in the US, said Vineet Gupta, co-founder of Ashoka University and co-founder of Jamboree Education, an education company. “This closure of campuses and returning of students from the US is also a factor behind the low remittances," Gupta said. April is not a high remittance month in any event but such a drastic fall is “surprising", he said.

For destinations such as the UK and Ireland, students generally deposit an acceptance fee after an offer of admission, Kochar said. However, after the coronavirus outbreak, some universities allowed students to deposit the money later.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated