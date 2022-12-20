Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “The Placement season is a much-anticipated time of the year for the students and us, alike. We’re glad to have consistent trust and confidence extended to us by the recruiters in the recent past. As we continue to take leaps in enriching the R&D ecosystem of the institute, we’re witnessing good growth in job domains offered to our students as well. I congratulate the students who are placed in the Phase 1 and am quite hopeful that we’d witness the same enthusiasm in the second phase as well."