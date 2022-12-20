Over 1,100 students get placed from IIT Kanpur in Phase 1, highest package of ₹1.9 cr2 min read . 04:50 PM IST
- The Phase 2 of campus placement 2022-23 season will begin from mid of January, 2023.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, has successfully concluded its Phase 1 of placements for session 2022-23. A total of 1,128 students got placed in the first phase of placement.
Till the completion of the first phase, 1128 students have accepted job offers including 208 PPOs (pre-placement offers).
Approximately 250+ companies, including 35+ startups, participated in phase 1 campus hiring and offered 1200 jobs. More than 60 companies extended 208 PPOs which is 33% more as compared to last year's PPOs.
A ₹1.9 crore package was the highest domestic salary offered in the first phase of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur’s first phase of placement. Along with this, nearly thirty three offers are above ₹1 crore.
Almost 74 international offers have been offered in the IIT Kanpur phase one of the placement.
Last year, the highest packages at the end of Phase 1 of placement season 2021-22, were $ 287,550 for international and Rs. 1.2 crore for domestic.
Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “The Placement season is a much-anticipated time of the year for the students and us, alike. We’re glad to have consistent trust and confidence extended to us by the recruiters in the recent past. As we continue to take leaps in enriching the R&D ecosystem of the institute, we’re witnessing good growth in job domains offered to our students as well. I congratulate the students who are placed in the Phase 1 and am quite hopeful that we’d witness the same enthusiasm in the second phase as well."
The top recruiters this season at IIT Kanpur are Rakuten Mobile, American Express, PwC, Intel, Microsoft India, Qualcomm, EXL, Oracle India Pvt Ltd, SAP Labs, CapitalOne, J. P Morgan & Chase, Reliance Industries Limited, Sprinklr, Axtria, Texas Instruments, Axis Bank, Eaton, Quadeye Securities, HSBC, Jaguar Land rover India Limited, Jio Platforms Limited, Walmart Global Tech India, Wells Fargo, Airbus Group India, ICICI Lombard GIC LTD, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Legato Health Technologies, among others.
The Phase 2 of campus placement 2022-23 season will begin from mid of January, 2023.
