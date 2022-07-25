Over 12,000 vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalayas, 3,000 in Navodaya schools: Centre2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 09:11 PM IST
Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of vacancies at 1,162 followed by Madhya Pradesh at 1,066 and Karnataka at 1,006
Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of vacancies at 1,162 followed by Madhya Pradesh at 1,066 and Karnataka at 1,006
Listen to this article
Over 12,000 teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and over 3,000 Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) across the country lay vacant, said the Education Ministry on Monday.