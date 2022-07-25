Over 12,000 teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and over 3,000 Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) across the country lay vacant, said the Education Ministry on Monday.

According to the ministry, a total of 9,161 teachers have been engaged in KVs across the country on contractual basis.

As per government data, Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of vacancies at 1,162 followed by Madhya Pradesh at 1,066 and Karnataka at 1,006.

The vacancies in teaching positions in Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs), also managed by the Centre, as of 2021, is 3,156 across the country with highest in Jharkhand at 230 followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Assam each having 215 vacant positions.

Category-wise there are 457 vacant teaching positions reserved for OBC as of 2021, followed by 337 for SC in the KVs. Moreover, there are 163 EWS and 168 ST positions which are lying vacant. In the Navodaya Vidyalayas there are 194 EWS, 676 OBC, 470 SC and 234 ST vacant teaching positions.

Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi provided the data in response to a question in the Lower House of Parliament.

Devi stated that there are 12,044 teaching posts and 1,332 non-teaching posts lying vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, adding that the vacancies arise due to transfer, retirement from time to time.

She further pointed that filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules.

The Minister mentioned that teachers are also engaged on contractual basis for temporary duration by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered.

There are seven other states with over 600 teaching positions lying vacant in the KVs including West Bengal with 964), Odisha with 886 and Maharashtra with 705 vacancies.