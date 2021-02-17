A total of 16.8 lakh candidates have registered to appear for class 10 exam that commenced at various examination centres across the state on Wednesday, according to Bihar School Examination Board.

The enrollment of boys this year is 846,663 while 837,803 girl students have registered.

The exams will continue till 24 February while adhering to the guidelines and Standard operating procedures, issued by the Centre. A total of 1,525 exam centres are arranged across 38 districts in the state. The candidates are required to enter their respective exam hall 10 minutes before the commencement of paper.

It is mandatory for candidates to bring masks and sanitisers to the exam hall.

"The Bihar School Examination Committee has followed the guidelines issued by the Bihar School Examination Committee against coronavirus for matriculation examinations," said Nitish Kumar, Static Magistrate, who is posted on duty at Mahesh Prasad Singh Science College, Muzaffarpur.

Every exam centre is required to have CCTV cameras, one videographer will be appointed, section 144 within a 100-metre radius of the exam centre, among several other measures.

The exams will be held in two shifts due to the pandemic. The first shift will begin at 9.30 am, and the gates will close at 9.20 am. The second shift will commence from 1.45 pm with the gates closing at 1.35 pm.

To ensure smooth conduct of the exams for Class 10, the board has set up a control room facility which is functional from Wednesday. Candidates who have an issue can call the helpline number 0612- 2230009 and Fax number 0612-2222575.

