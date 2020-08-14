Oversees exam centres for NEET not possible, testing agency tells Supreme Court

"Unlike for JEE (Main), the question papers and other exam materials for NEET (UG) have to be transported from NTA headquarter to the large number of examination centres in various cities, which would require meticulous planning for safe and secured delivery of the same at the examination centres on time. But such rigorous preparations are not required for JEE (Main), for which the question papers can be delivered to the examination centres half an hour before the examination in password protected online mode. Comparatively much more preparations are required to be made for the smooth conduct of the NEET (UG). Also as per the norms of MCI, NEET (UG) has to be conducted in single shift on a single day, in order to obtain the same level of difficulty in question paper for all candidates," the affidavit added.