Pandemic has created a seminal moment in education evolution

The pandemic has created a seminal moment in the evolution of edtech in India. With schools and coaching classes shutting down, edtech majors registered a significant spike in daily active users from the K-12 group, as well as other sub-sectors such as test prep and competitive exams. Edtech players capitalized on the opportunity by offering free access to select content, while stepping up digital as well as on-ground sales. Several rival archetypes have emerged in the B2C edtech space—from K-12 digital content, test preps and live tutoring to doubt-solving and niche skills like coding.