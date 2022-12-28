Pandemic learning loss could cost students $70,000 in lifetime earnings4 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 06:14 PM IST
Study by Stanford University economist projects the losses could total $28 trillion over the rest of this century
Learning loss could shave $70,000 off the lifetime earnings of children who were in school during the pandemic, according to a new study by a Stanford economist.