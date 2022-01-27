Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Extended registration date ends today. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The topics for creative writing for students include exam stress management strategies during COVID-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, self-reliant schools for a self-reliant India, Clean India, Green India, digital collaboration in the classrooms, environmental conservation and climate change resilience
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The deadline to participate in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' which will be held in February 2022 is today. The last day to register was extended till 27 January from 20 January which started on 28 December last year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The deadline to participate in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' which will be held in February 2022 is today. The last day to register was extended till 27 January from 20 January which started on 28 December last year.
The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0", was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 2018.
The topics for creative writing for students include exam stress management strategies during COVID-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, self-reliant schools for a self-reliant India, Clean India, Green India, digital collaboration in the classrooms, environmental conservation and climate change resilience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Similarly, the theme for the teachers is "National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat" while the themes for the parents are "Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao", "Local to Global - Vocal for Local", "Lifelong Students' Yearning for Learning".
"About 2,050 participants selected through competitions on the MyGov portal will be presented with a certificate of appreciation from the Director, NCERT and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising the 'Exam Warriors' book in Hindi and English written by the prime minister," the official said.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register
Participation is open for school students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 only.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Students can participate in the contest by first registering on the MyGov platform. For those participating from outside India, registration can be done using OTP sent on email id.
Students can participate in only one theme specified for them.
Students should not exceed the word limit mentioned for each activity.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Students should submit responses that are original, creative and simple.
The question to Prime Minister should not exceed 500 characters.
Upon successful submission of entries, all students shall receive a digital certificate of participation that they may download and share on social media with #PPC2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For OTP - Students may use their / parent's / teacher's mobile numbers.
Participants must submit only original answers in their own words.
Any false representation or submission of any wrong information by any participant will disqualify their participation in PPC 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Responsibility for corrupt or late entry and liability for the publication of unlawfully reproduced contents shall lie solely on the participant.
All the entries submitted by the contestants can be used by MoE and MyGov on social media or website or in any other form that may be needed.Each winner will get a Certificate of Appreciation by Director, NCERT.Every winner will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by Hon’ble Prime Minister.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!