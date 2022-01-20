Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Pariksha pe Charcha' addresses students' queries on exam stress and related issues and motivates students, and gives tips on how to achieve goals, etc. The fifth edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' will be held in February 2022. The last day to register is 20 January which started on 28 December last year.

Last year, the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' event was held virtually in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to register:

Participation is open for school students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 only.

Students can participate in the contest by first registering on the MyGov platform. For those participating from outside India, registration can be done using OTP sent on email id.

Students can participate in only one theme specified for them.

Students should not exceed the word limit mentioned for each activity.

Students should submit responses that are original, creative and simple.

The question to Prime Minister should not exceed 500 characters.

Upon successful submission of entries, all students shall receive a digital certificate of participation that they may download and share on social media with #PPC2022.

For OTP - Students may use their / parent's / teacher's mobile numbers.

Participants must submit only original answers in their own words.

Any false representation or submission of any wrong information by any participant will disqualify their participation in PPC 2022.

Responsibility for corrupt or late entry and liability for the publication of unlawfully reproduced contents shall lie solely on the participant.

All the entries submitted by the contestants can be used by MoE and MyGov on social media or website or in any other form that may be needed.Each winner will get a Certificate of Appreciation by Director, NCERT.Every winner will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by Hon’ble Prime Minister.

This year the themes for students are:

Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav.

Self-reliant School for Self-reliant India.

Clean India, Green India.

Digital Collaboration in Classrooms.

Environmental conservation and climate change resilience.

Participation of Students through Teacher Login

'Participate through Teacher' may be selected by teachers to login and enable their students, who don't have access to the internet or email ID or mobile number, for participating in PPC 2022. One teacher may login and enable one or more students (one at a time) by submitting the correct student details and their entries. Upon clicking the 'Participate through Teacher' tab, teachers will be able to view the status of all submissions made by him/her.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.