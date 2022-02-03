Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 registration ends today; over 12.03 lakh students register so far1 min read . 10:12 AM IST
So far, over 12.03 lakh students and 2.69 lakh teachers have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: The registration process for the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 will be closed today, February 3. Registrations on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ are live from 28 December 2021. So far, over 12.03 lakh students and 2.69 lakh teachers have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022.
Pariksha Pe Charcha
Pariksha pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their questions related to exams, careers and others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised the interactive program- Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation and overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life as an Utsav.
Format of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2022
Like 2021, the format of the programme will be online. School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition. The Class 9 to 12 students, teachers and parents can register at mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register
The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018.
