The eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction programme, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha,’ scheduled for Monday, February 10, will be held in a new format and style this year.

With more influential personalities roped in to address students who are set to sit for the year's board examinations, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will be held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam.

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is an initiative by PM Narendra Modi to transform exam-related stress into a festival of learning. Organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, its 8th edition witnessed unprecedented growth.

PPC also aims to raise awareness and acceptance of the importance of mental well-being and holistic education.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Key speakers This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha will feature influential Indian personalities, including actors, entrepreneurs, sportspersons, and a spiritual leader. They will be a part of PM Modi's efforts to empower students.

Check the speaker list here:

Deepika Padukone

Mary Kom

Avani Lekhara

Rujuta Divekar

Sonali Sabharwal

FoodPharmer

Vikrant Massey

Bhumi Pednekar

Technical Guruji

Radhika Gupta

Sadhguru

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: When and where to watch The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2025) is scheduled for tomorrow, February 10, 11 am, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The PPC 2025 will be available across platforms for students, parents, and teachers.

On mobile: The event will be live-streamed on social media handles (Facebook, X, Instagram) and YouTube channels of the Education Ministry, PIB, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's office, etc.

On TV: The event will be live-telecasted on Doordarshan, among other news channels.