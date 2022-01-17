Urging students, parents and teachers to register for this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the initiative provides the opportunity to connect with India's dynamic youth and discover emerging trends in the world of education.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 5th edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022" and get a chance to be mentored by Prime Minister Modi.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Exams are approaching and so is 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022.' Let's talk stress-free exams and once again support our brave #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers."

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' certificate for students

-Participation is open for school students of Classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th only.

-Registration for 'Pariksha pe Charcha 2022' for students began online on 28th December and will close on 20th January.

-One can participate in the contest by first registering on the MyGov platform. For those participating from outside India, registration can be done using OTP sent on email id.

-Students can participate in only one theme specified for them.

-The topics for creative writing for students include -- exam stress management strategies during COVID-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, self-reliant school for self-reliant India; Clean India, Green India; digital collaboration in classrooms, environmental conservation and climate change resilience.

-The format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. Questions asked by selected winners will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme," a senior Ministry of Education official said.

-Upon successful submission of entries, all students shall receive a digital certificate of participation that they may download.

-About 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov will be gifted with Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising 'Exam Warriors' book in Hindi and English, written by the prime minister.

