Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with 'exam warriors' today in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will meet 'exam warriors' at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pariksha Pe Charcha is unique initiative started by PM Modi, wherein students, parents, and teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations.

The 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will start from 11 am onwards in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Nearly 3000 participants will be interacting with the Prime Minister in the programme.

"Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 am for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'!" PM Modi posted on X.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. Due to the Covid pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a programme telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels. The fifth and sixth editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha were held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

In 2023, almost 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents participated in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

For Monday's programme, as many as 2.26 crore registrations have been recorded on the MyGov portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav have been invited as special guests for the Pariksha Pe Charcha gathering in New Delhi. Besides, a hundred students from the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) from different parts of the country will be attending the event for the first time since its inception.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: When and where to watch PM Modi live with students The Live broadcast of the event will be available on social media platforms of the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, and Education Ministry, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, Amazon Prime Video will also be streaming Pariksha Pe Charcha at 11 am.

One can also watch the Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE programme on Doordarshan or PM Modi's official YouTube channel.

