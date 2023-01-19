Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Education / News /  ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to bring students, parents, teachers together on a single platform: Jitendra Singh

1 min read . 09:00 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

  • Ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 scheduled to be held on Jan 27, Modi has launched the ‘Modi Masterclass’

NEW DELHI :Pariksha Pe Charcha is a movement driven by PM Modi’s vision to bring together students, parents, teachers and society on a single platform, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.   

Ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 scheduled to be held on January 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the ‘Modi Masterclass’. 

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’- to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.   

Addressing the students at GDC Kathua, Singh said that ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ has fostered an environment, where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully. 

“It is a part of a larger movement led by PM Narendra Modi to create a stress-free environment for the students best described in his path breaking and best-selling book ‘Exam Warriors‘."   

The minister added that since this era is technology driven and students have everything on their mobile handsets, what is required is identification of talent and proper guidance that can only be done by the teachers of this country. 

“Teachers now have a larger role to play to build confidence among the students so that they will be best guided in the right direction."   

Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, he said that the motto of NEP-2020 is equitable and inclusive education with many entry and exit points, assuring that no child should be denied access to quality education irrespective of the background. 

“The best part of NEP-2020 is that the ‘dropout’ word, a stigma of the yesteryears’ is going to become obsolete."   

Singh added that the mentorship program already started throughout the country will be a game changer as this will not only help in the capacity building of students but will create future entrepreneurs who will be job providers leading best startups in the country.   

The minister said that the students present here today will be architects of India at 2047 who will be energetic enough to lead India towards becoming ‘Vishwa Guru’ leaving behind every developed nation in the world.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
