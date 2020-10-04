Pause on foreign study, more CBSE high scorers give an edge to Indian varsities

NEW DELHI: Students' hesitation to study aboard due to covid-19 this year and doubling of high scorers in CBSE board exam are bringing cheer to Indian universities this admission season.

Though the admission has got delayed due to the pandemic, higher educational institutions are readying to start their new session in November. And leading universities said they are getting a bigger pool of candidates to select from due to the combination of the students’ performance and pandemic induced curb on brain drain.

For example, while Delhi University has seen a massive growth in registration of fresh applicants – from 367,895 in 2019 to 563,125 in 2020, a 53% growth, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu and Marwadi University in Gujarat said that they have witnessed around 10% growth in applications and the admission process is still on.

“There are two reasons for this jump – the numbe of students who have scored 90% and 95% has doubled this year, and second, the flow of students to foreign universities is relatively low this year due to the covid-19 and the uncertainty over classroom room teaching in foreign universities. This will push up the cut off of admission for sure," said a professor at Delhi University, who requested not be named.

Naresh Jadeja, registrar of Marwadi University said there is a clear indication that Gujarati students from good CBSE schools are now opting for domestic universities. “Traditionally, good students from CBSE schools seek to go for foreign education, it’s not the case this year. We have seen a good increase in those students applying in our university. A good academic result in CBSE board and reduction in outflow of students to foreign universities is creating new opportunities for Indian universities," Jadeja said adding that this year there is a good traction for liberal arts subjects.

According to a recent survey by British agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) that publishes world university rankings, the pandemic has impacted the study abroad plan of at least 57% prospective Indian students and 66% Chinese students. It corroborates the fact how Indian families' spend on foreign education in April 2020 has dropped to a four-year low, Mint reported in June. Similarly, the CBSE data shows while there is an overall improvement in pass percentage this year, the number of students scoring above 95% in their Class 12 board has grown 118% and those who have scored above 90% has grown 70% this year.

“Besides, the school board outcome and low foreign travel, I think, non-resident Indians (NRIs) are looking at Indian universities. It’s a good situation and I see this as a nationwide phenomenon among top universities," said C. Vijay Kumar, director of international relations at VIT university.

Experts and academicians argue that while the situation is healthy, universities must strive to measure up to the expectations and cease the opportunity by making education holistic and mapping their offerings with best universities worldwide.

“There can be a healthy trend of bringing in holistic education…boards and institutions should bring in an evaluation system that encourages comprehension, subjective analysis, creativity and applied-learning, skill development etc. Higher education institutions are evolving…and (along with) past performances, focus on other co-scholastic aptitudes and social sensibilities will benefit," said Sushma Berlia, chairman of the Apeejay Education Society and governing board member of the National Board of Accreditation of the education ministry.





