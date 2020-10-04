Pause on foreign study, more CBSE high scorers give an edge to Indian varsities

According to a recent survey by British agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) that publishes world university rankings, the pandemic has impacted the study abroad plan of at least 57% prospective Indian students and 66% Chinese students. It corroborates the fact how Indian families' spend on foreign education in April 2020 has dropped to a four-year low, Mint reported in June. Similarly, the CBSE data shows while there is an overall improvement in pass percentage this year, the number of students scoring above 95% in their Class 12 board has grown 118% and those who have scored above 90% has grown 70% this year.