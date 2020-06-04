PivotRoots bags digital mandate for govt's 'Study in India' initiative

“Study in India" is managed by EdCIL as mandated by Ministry of Human Resource Development and aims to make India a preferred destination for higher education among foreign students.

Currently, India is in the third position in terms of higher educational network with approximately 38,000 colleges and nearly 800 universities. The country aspires to attract 1.5 to 2.5 lakh international students by 2022.

With the Study in India initiative, the government aims to double India's market share of global education exports from less than 1% to 5% in five years which plays an imperative role to boost the economy.

Commenting on the win, Shibu Shivanandan, Founder and Managing Director, PivotRoots, said, “We are proud and excited to partner with EdCIL, in their endeavour to strengthen India's position as a global education hub. We look forward to work very closely with the team on integrated solutions through data and technology, to connect with students across markets and build preference to study in India."

The "Study in India" win marks an important milestone for PivotRoots as it joins hands with the government to bolster Indian Education system and help the students outside of India to experience our diverse culture.

