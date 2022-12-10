Planning to study in Canada? Here's how you can find best courses at affordable rate. 5pts1 min read . 10:22 PM IST
- In Canada, the fees usually depends on the course you are pursuing
If you are plans for study abroad are getting shelved to high expenses of US and UK universities - then one great option is Canada. Not only the country has some excellent colleges but cost of studying in this country is much lesser than neighboring US.
If you are plans for study abroad are getting shelved to high expenses of US and UK universities - then one great option is Canada. Not only the country has some excellent colleges but cost of studying in this country is much lesser than neighboring US.
The recent National Statistics Office of Canada data shows a record number of 388,782 international students currently enrolled in Canadian universities. This is about a 50% rise as compared to student count only six years ago. Around 352,330 international students were holding study permits in 2015. Thus, facing a 43% increase in the international student population from 2015 to 2021.
The recent National Statistics Office of Canada data shows a record number of 388,782 international students currently enrolled in Canadian universities. This is about a 50% rise as compared to student count only six years ago. Around 352,330 international students were holding study permits in 2015. Thus, facing a 43% increase in the international student population from 2015 to 2021.
That said, studying in Canada is considerably cheaper than in the US, i.e. 58% lesser in term of tuition fee. And you can make it even cheaper by careful planning and thorough research. Follow these 5 steps.
In Canada, the fees usually depends on the course you are pursuing. For example, the cost of a bachelor’s degree is estimated to be 550 to 30,000 Canadian dollars (around US$412.15 to US$22,481) annually, while Medicine, Engineering and Social Science courses can cost up to CA$56,000.
Now, many universities offer these courses at much cheaper rate. For example, University of Toronto, Simon Fraser University and University of Waterloo are some of the best universities in the country and yet the courses in offer are much cheaper.
However, while applying make sure that the university you applied to is listed as a designated learning institute (DLI)
Canadian universities offer generous scholarships and financial aid to international students. There are options for applying both partial and full scholarship. However, the requirements for each scholarship application can vary. Double-check if you meet these criteria before applying to avoid wasting your effort and time.
Dalhousie University , University of Calgary, Université de Montréal and University of Waterloo offer scholarship to undergraduate. Apart from that, there are other scholarships options available like Canada-ASEAN Scholarships and Educational Exchanges for Development (SEED) and Study in Canada Scholarships.
Canadain government allows to take up job for certain hour. Doing the same you can fund your own education