NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that the teaching-learning process in the country has to be constantly redefined to make education sector world class, and also urged the private sector to come forward to improve the quality of education in government schools.

“We have to constantly redefine and redesign our teaching-learning process in order to make our education sector world-class. In this rapidly changing era, our teachers also have to learn about new systems and techniques rapidly. The country is preparing its teachers for these changes," he said in his address at an event of the education ministry.

The Prime Minister also unveiled 'Vidyanjali 2.0', a platform for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.

“The Prime Minister said 'Vidyanjali 2.0' is like a platform for the country's resolve of 'Sabka Prayas' with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. In this society, our private sector has to come forward and contribute to increasing the quality of education in government schools," the PM’s office said in a statement.

He added that National Digital Architecture i.e. N-DEAR is likely to play a major role in eradicating inequality in education and its modernization. N-DEAR will act as a ‘super-connect’ between various academic activities in the same way as UPI interface revolutionized the banking sector.

PM Modi also said that in the last few years, public participation is again becoming the national character of India. He said for the progress of any country, education should not only be inclusive but should also be equitable.

He said the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (S.Q.A.A.F), which was operationalized Tuesday, would address the deficiency of the absence of a common scientific framework for dimensions like curricula, pedagogy, assessment, infrastructure, inclusive practices and governance process. “SQAAF will help in bridging this inequality," he added.

